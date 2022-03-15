$457.28 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) will announce $457.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the lowest is $439.40 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

