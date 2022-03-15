$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHUN. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 116,646 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

