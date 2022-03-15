$50.59 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will post $50.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.10 million and the highest is $55.47 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $268.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

