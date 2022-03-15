$505.29 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to announce $505.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.47 million and the highest is $511.56 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

NYSE:GOL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

