$524.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce $524.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.56 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cano Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cano Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

