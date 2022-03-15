$57.59 Million in Sales Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will report $57.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.47 million to $58.70 million. Pharming Group reported sales of $60.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full-year sales of $203.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
About Pharming Group (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
