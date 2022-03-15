$57.63 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $241.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

