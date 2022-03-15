$573.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report sales of $573.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the highest is $577.34 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $479.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of FN opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

