65,924 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

