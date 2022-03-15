65,924 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

