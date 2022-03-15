$66.48 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) to post $66.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.55 million and the lowest is $64.07 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $283.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $302.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.49 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $374.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

