$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

