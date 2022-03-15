$853.28 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to announce $853.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $849.10 million. Bilibili reported sales of $595.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

