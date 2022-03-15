A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.