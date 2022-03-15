A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declares Dividend of $1.35

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.3538 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

AMKBY stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,078.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

