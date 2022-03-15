AAR (AIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

