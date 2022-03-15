AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $155.11. 365,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $274.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

