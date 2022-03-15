Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 84,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,395. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
