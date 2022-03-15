Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JEQ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 32,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,110. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

