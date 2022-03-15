Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JEQ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 32,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,110. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
