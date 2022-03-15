Abyss Price Hits $0.0396 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $158,723.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

