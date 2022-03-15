Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $21,620.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $21,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

