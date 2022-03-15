Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.41 and its 200-day moving average is $351.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.