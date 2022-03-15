Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig Acquires 1,700 Shares

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$14,747.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,878.25.

Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accord Financial alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig acquired 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.37 per share, with a total value of C$8,370.00.

Shares of Accord Financial stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.80. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Accord Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.23 and a 52-week high of C$9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Accord Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.