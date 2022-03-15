Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.38

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.38 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 144.64 ($1.88). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.91), with a volume of 260,599 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £283.36 million and a P/E ratio of -490.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

