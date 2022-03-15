Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.38

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.38 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 144.64 ($1.88). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.91), with a volume of 260,599 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £283.36 million and a P/E ratio of -490.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)
