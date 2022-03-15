Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 406.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

ACER traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 50,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.