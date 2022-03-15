ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310,587.84

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $310,587.84 and $36,231.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.