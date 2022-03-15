Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,175.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.78 or 0.06641290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00272756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.00739736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00484821 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00358355 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

