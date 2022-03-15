AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys $271,033.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,129. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

