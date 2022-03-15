adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

adbank (ADB) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $847,774.75 and approximately $60,593.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00104384 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,155,391 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

