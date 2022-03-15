Adobe (ADBE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q1 guidance at $3.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $411.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

