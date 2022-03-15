AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading 1.4% Higher

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 10,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.