AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.05. 1,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.