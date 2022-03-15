Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Acquires $156,000.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGLE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 372,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

