AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. AerSale has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

