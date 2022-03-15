AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. AerSale has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About AerSale (Get Rating)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
