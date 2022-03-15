Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AFRM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235,444. Affirm has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

