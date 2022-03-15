Africa Oil Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.