Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

NYSE:A traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.47. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,300. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

