Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

