Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 86.32.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Agiliti by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

