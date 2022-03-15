agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 7.5%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.43. 74,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,972,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $22,088,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.