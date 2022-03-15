Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 132,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,748,947 shares.The stock last traded at $58.78 and had previously closed at $59.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,367,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

