AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RERE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 1,179,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

