Aion Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $40.42 million and $10.98 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.22 or 1.00323796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00263945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00125622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00032547 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

