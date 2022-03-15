Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.07

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and traded as low as C$20.19. Air Canada shares last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 2,511,040 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AC. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

