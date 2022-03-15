Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,158 shares of company stock worth $44,251,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.83 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

