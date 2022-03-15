Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €18.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.78) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded up €0.51 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.72 ($19.47). The company had a trading volume of 670,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. Aixtron has a one year low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a one year high of €26.60 ($29.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

