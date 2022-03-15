Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

