Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 33,518 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $151,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. 14,882,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

