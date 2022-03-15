Alaska Permanent Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.36. 197,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

