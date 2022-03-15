Alaska Permanent Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,136,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

